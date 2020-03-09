Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 10,924.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,559,000 after acquiring an additional 945,990 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Gentex by 1,258.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 930,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Gentex by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,033,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 580,649 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Gentex by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,007,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,103,000 after acquiring an additional 513,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 400,547 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. 162,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,167. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

