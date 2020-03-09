Genus plc (LON:GNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genus plc (LON:GNS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,104.25 ($40.83).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNS shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genus in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) target price for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

GNS stock opened at GBX 3,440.20 ($45.25) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 2,146 ($28.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,358 ($44.17). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,187.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,024.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 289.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is 2.35%.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

