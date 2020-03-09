Gexan (GEX) Achieves Market Cap of $51,336.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Gexan has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Gexan coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a market cap of $51,336.00 and approximately $3,698.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00209034 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

