Giant Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Giant has a market capitalization of $60,639.00 and approximately $2,447.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Giant has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.42, $20.33, $31.10 and $13.92.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00349112 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004933 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,147,835 coins and its circulating supply is 7,147,831 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.59, $31.10, $70.83, $18.98, $13.92, $10.42, $50.68, $11.91, $24.71, $33.89, $20.33 and $5.63. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

