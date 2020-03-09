Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 367.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,185,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,044,000 after buying an additional 932,045 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,854,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,468,000 after buying an additional 761,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after buying an additional 594,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,447. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.73. 556,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,466,916. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

