Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,420 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $44,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $6.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,765,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,466,916. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

