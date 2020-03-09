Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Lowered to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $86.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

GILD stock traded down $5.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,509,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,466,916. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,447. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

