Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLAD shares. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

GLAD opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $281.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.07. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 207,146 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 63,450 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

