Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $273.19 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

