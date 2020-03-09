Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 231,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,442,000. Wintrust Financial comprises 2.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Wintrust Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,011,000 after acquiring an additional 127,282 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,649,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

WTFC traded down $4.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,692. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Corp has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $78.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

