Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 104.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,709 shares during the quarter. Titan Machinery comprises 2.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.09% of Titan Machinery worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 359,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3,521.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

TITN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $233.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.41. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53.

TITN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

