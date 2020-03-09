Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys 51,979 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,795 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,979 shares during the period. UMB Financial makes up approximately 4.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.86% of UMB Financial worth $28,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in UMB Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 434,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,844,000 after acquiring an additional 33,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,212.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $6.59 on Monday, reaching $50.97. 3,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,662. UMB Financial Corp has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

