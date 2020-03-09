Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys 80,835 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,835 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide makes up about 5.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.87% of ACI Worldwide worth $38,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,061,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,998,000 after buying an additional 293,109 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after buying an additional 132,768 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,211,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,824,000 after buying an additional 267,962 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,359,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,501,000 after buying an additional 106,675 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens downgraded ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

ACI Worldwide stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,084. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.43. ACI Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.40 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

