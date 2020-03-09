Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys 95,888 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares during the quarter. Rayonier accounts for about 2.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Rayonier worth $19,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,520,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after acquiring an additional 403,663 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,636 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,388,000 after buying an additional 53,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 497,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

RYN traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.46. 155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,313. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

