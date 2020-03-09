Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the quarter. Gentherm comprises approximately 1.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.84% of Gentherm worth $12,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Gentherm by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,816,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after buying an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter.

THRM stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12. Gentherm Inc has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on THRM. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

