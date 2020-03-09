Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,580 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems comprises 5.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 1.07% of Verint Systems worth $39,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

VRNT traded down $3.56 on Monday, hitting $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

