Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,920 shares during the period. Primo Water comprises approximately 1.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.35% of Primo Water worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 176.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

