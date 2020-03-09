Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $10.32 Million Position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Community Healthcare Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

CHCT traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,808. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 135.94 and a beta of 0.58. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.35%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

