Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $13.83 Million Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the quarter. Lindsay makes up approximately 2.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 1.33% of Lindsay worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

In related news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LNN remained flat at $$98.08 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 114.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.73. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.