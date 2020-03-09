Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $19.51 Million Stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up about 2.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Globus Medical worth $19,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,022 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 378,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 390,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED traded down $2.35 on Monday, reaching $40.41. 159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,953. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.