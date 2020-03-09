Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $28.42 Million Stock Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,344 shares during the quarter. Limoneira comprises approximately 4.2% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 8.28% of Limoneira worth $28,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

LMNR stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,430. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $303.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

