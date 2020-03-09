Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $31.82 Million Stake in ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 574,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,986 shares during the period. ATN International accounts for approximately 4.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 3.59% of ATN International worth $31,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 28.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNI stock remained flat at $$55.52 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $888.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.40. ATN International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. On average, analysts predict that ATN International Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNI. ValuEngine cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

