Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $38.04 Million Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares during the period. Pra Group accounts for 5.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 2.31% of Pra Group worth $38,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Pra Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,033,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 748,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pra Group stock traded down $2.05 on Monday, hitting $36.99. 380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,812. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. Pra Group Inc has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.