Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $9.26 Million Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,380 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Kornit Digital worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,989,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,234,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 855,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 508,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 179,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 448,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after buying an additional 124,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,278. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 297.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Kornit Digital Ltd has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $45.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.