Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Korn Ferry comprises approximately 1.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Korn Ferry worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFY. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Korn Ferry by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Korn Ferry by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KFY. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

KFY stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

