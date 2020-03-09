Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,520 shares during the period. Caesarstone comprises 2.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 3.76% of Caesarstone worth $19,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Caesarstone by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Caesarstone by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 1,127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 208,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 594.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSTE traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $370.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.52. Caesarstone Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $133.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.99 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSTE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

