Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 12,440 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after buying an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,825,000 after acquiring an additional 344,717 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,544,000 after acquiring an additional 106,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,849,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,456,000 after acquiring an additional 62,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE REXR remained flat at $$48.88 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.77. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

