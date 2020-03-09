Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 127,199 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,199 shares during the quarter. Ethan Allen Interiors comprises 1.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 2.19% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.86. 541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $344.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

