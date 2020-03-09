Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 22,700 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. ANI Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 1.40% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 284,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.18 per share, with a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

ANIP traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $41.77. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,756. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.04. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.19 million, a PE ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 1.98.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

