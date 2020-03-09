Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 103,961 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,043,645 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 103,961 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies makes up approximately 11.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.05% of Ormat Technologies worth $78,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 13,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $118,181.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,181.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORA traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.10. 825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,735. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

