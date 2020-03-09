Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 32,741 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,741 shares during the period. Envestnet comprises approximately 1.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Envestnet worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $650,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,605,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at $880,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,238 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $3.71 on Monday, hitting $68.89. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,900. Envestnet Inc has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -196.83 and a beta of 1.68.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.