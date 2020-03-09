Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Insider Sells $74,311.40 in Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $74,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,453.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 938 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $56,186.20.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,313 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $91,529.23.

On Thursday, February 6th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $285,038.80.

On Monday, February 10th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $44,050.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,845 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $245,118.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $55,568.15.

GBT traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.26. 1,307,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,635,000 after buying an additional 1,156,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after buying an additional 205,785 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,998,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,382,000 after buying an additional 549,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,064,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,288,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

