GNY (GNY) Price Reaches $0.0344 on Top Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One GNY token can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. Over the last week, GNY has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $4,389.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.