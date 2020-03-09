GoChain Hits Market Cap of $13.53 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. GoChain has a market capitalization of $13.53 million and $2.37 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, DragonEX and Coinall.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain’s launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,079,806,790 coins and its circulating supply is 910,917,109 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

