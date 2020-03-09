Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

GLNG stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.50. 82,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,612. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.32. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. FMR LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,418,000 after acquiring an additional 507,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $5,963,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $4,820,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $4,529,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $1,839,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

