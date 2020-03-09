Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lifted by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

Shares of GS traded down $15.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.34. 2,158,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,712. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.03 and its 200-day moving average is $220.73.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

