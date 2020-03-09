Goodrich Petroleum Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $5.07 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

