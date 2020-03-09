GravityCoin (GXX) Market Cap Reaches $127,254.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $127,254.00 and approximately $2,546.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,362,336 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

