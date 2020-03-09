Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Stock Position Lifted by Shoals Capital Management LP

Shoals Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Great Ajax comprises approximately 9.4% of Shoals Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shoals Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.19% of Great Ajax worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Great Ajax by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Great Ajax by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Great Ajax by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJX stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,663. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Great Ajax Corp has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $307.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 53.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

AJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

