Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 129,223 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,223 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $18,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -241.82 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

