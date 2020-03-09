Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 23,387 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of D. R. Horton worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI opened at $54.80 on Monday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.