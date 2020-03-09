Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 26,013 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,082,000 after acquiring an additional 309,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,317,000 after acquiring an additional 200,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 216,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,274,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,133,000 after acquiring an additional 664,773 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $22.20 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

