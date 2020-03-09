Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 55,518 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,772,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,518 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

