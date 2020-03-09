Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 6,078 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Dover worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dover by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 258,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 82,377 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $101.49 on Monday. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average is $107.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at $42,887,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

