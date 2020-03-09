Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 6,948 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of MarketAxess worth $16,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $362.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 0.31. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $222.31 and a one year high of $421.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.48.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

