Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 9,190 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of ANSYS worth $16,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $237.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on ANSYS from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.22.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $468,297.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,542.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total value of $773,202.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,617 shares of company stock worth $9,057,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

