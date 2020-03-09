Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,581 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $4,812,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 624.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 89,659 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.68.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 109.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

