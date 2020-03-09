Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.18% of Liberty Property Trust worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPT. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $79,085,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $69,723,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,686,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,747,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,252,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,283,000 after buying an additional 665,034 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

NYSE LPT opened at $61.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $65.38.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

