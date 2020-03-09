Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,922 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,125 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $17,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $54.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.