Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 11,160 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Square worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Square stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Square from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,705 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

